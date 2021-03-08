Global Humanitarian Overview 2021, February Update

The Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) for 2021 was launched on 1 December 2020 to provide aid to vulnerable people who face hunger, conflict, displacement, the impacts of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic in 56 countries. As of 28 February, requirements were $35.8 billion to assist 157 million of the 234 million people in need in 56 countries. Some adjustments to requirements and the numbers of people in need and to receive assistance have been made since the GHO launch. More adjustments are expected as inter-agency plans are finalized in the coming months.

Since December, two plans have been added to the GHO 2021. The Honduras Flash Appeal and the Madagascar Grand Sud Flash Appeal. The following Humanitarian Response Plans (HRPs) have been published and are tracked on FTS: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic (CAR), Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Niger, occupied Palestinian territory, Somalia, Sudan, and Ukraine.

Recorded funding for the 2021 GHO was $522 million or 2% of requirements at the end of February. This is the same coverage of 2020 requirements at the end of February 2020. An additional $2.89 billion of humanitarian funding has been reported. This is slightly higher than the $2.79 billion reported last year for the same period.