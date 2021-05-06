Global Humanitarian Overview 2021, April Update

The Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) for 2021 was launched on 1 December 2020 to help 160 million of the 235 million most vulnerable people who face hunger, conflict, displacement, the impacts of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic in 56 countries. As of 30 April, adjusted requirements were $36.0 billion to assist 159 million of the 237 million people in need in 56 countries. No changes to requirements or the people in need and people to receive assistance were registered since the last GHO update.

Recorded funding for the 2021 GHO was $4.88 billion or 13 per cent of requirements at the end of April. This is a large increase since last month when reported funding was only $1.61 billion. This increase is in part due to the large number of funding reports received from donors and recipient organisations this month. An additional $3.81 billion of humanitarian funding has been reported.