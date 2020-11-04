Global Humanitarian Overview 2020 Monthly Funding Update - 31 October 2020

The requirements for the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2020 were $39.29 billion for 63 countries at the end of October. This is a significant increase from the $28.8 billion published on 4 December 2019 and $600 million decrease from last month.

As of the end of October, funding for the plans included in the GHO had reached $14.97 billion, or 38 per cent of total requirements. This is $1.84 billion more than reported at the end of September. Total GHO funding, including the GHRP, is approximately $860 million higher this year than at the same time in 2019 ($14.11 billion). Current GHO funding is 83 per cent of the total GHO funding recorded for all of 2019 ($18.09 billion).

Despite this high level of funding in absolute terms, requirements have grown significantly, with current requirements $13.44 billion greater than at the same time last year. The percentage of needs covered (38 per cent) is lower now than at the end of October 2019 (53 per cent) and October 2018 (49 per cent). The gap between requirements and funding - $24.32 billion is also much larger. Until the sharp increases in the July GHRP update, monthly GHO coverage in 2020 was on par with the same points in time last year.

An additional $7.01 billion has been reported for activities outside the GHO or is awaiting allocation, bringing the total reported humanitarian funding to $21.98 billion, which is $2.27 billion higher than the amount reported one month ago. Total reported humanitarian funding in 2020 is currently $1.08 higher than at the end of October 2019 ($20.90 billion). It is 89 per cent of total reported humanitarian funding in 2019 ($24.60 billion).

As of end October, the plans in the GHO, including the GHRP, aimed to provide assistance to 258.9 million of the 433.2 million people in need. This is almost triple the number of people in need at the end of September 2019, and nearly one and a half times more than the people to receive assistance through the 2019 coordinated plans.

MINISTERIAL ROUNDTABLE FOR THE CENTRAL SAHEL

Twenty-four donors announced more than US$1.74 billion for 2020 and beyond to scale up life-saving humanitarian aid to millions of people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Many policy commitments were made, and a follow-up meeting is planned to take place in six months at the regional level to take stock of progress. A table of donor announcements and breakdowns by time period is available here.

GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE PREVENTION AND RESPONSE

Prevention and response to gender-based violence (GBV) remains a key priority for humanitarian agencies. This is particularly true in the context of COVID-19 which has deepened existing vulnerabilities and inequalities, yet the gap between requirements and funding remains large.

The 2020 requirements for gender programming/GBV prevention and response in 18 plans / countries in the GHO are $409.6 million. As of end October, funding against these requirements totaled $48 million. An additional $25.9 million for GBV has been reported for GHO countries / plans that have not specified requirements. Organizations receiving funds for GBV activities are strongly encouraged to report them directly to FTS at fts@un.org