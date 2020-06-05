Global Humanitarian Overview 2020 Monthly Funding Update - 31 May 2020

The Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2020 published on 4 December 2019 announced funding requirements of $28.8 billion to assist 108.8 million of the 167.6 million people in need in 53 countries. With various adjustments during the first four months of the year, and the update of the Global Response Plan for COVID-19 (GHRP) on 7 May, global requirements have reached $36.76 billion for 63 countries.

As of the end of May, funding for the plans included in the Global Humanitarian Overview had reached $6.01 billion, or 16 per cent of total requirements. This is $1.76 billion more than at the end of April, primarily due to generous funding for the COVID-19 GHRP.

An additional $4.37 billion has been reported for activities outside the GHO or is awaiting allocation, bringing the total reported humanitarian funding to $10.61 billion, which is considerably higher than one month ago.

Funding for the GHO, including the GHRP, is approximately $810 million higher this year than at the end of May 2019 - $6.24 billion versus $5.41 billion. Despite much higher requirements this year, coverage is approximately the same – 17% now versus 18.3% at the same time last year. In terms of overall humanitarian funding, the total is currently much higher than at the end of May 2019 – $10.61 billion as compared to $7.67 billion. The difference of $2.92 billion is primarily attributable to funding that has been provided for the COVID-19 crisis.

As of end April, the plans in the GHO aimed to provide assistance to 117.1 million of the 180.1 million people in need. This month’s GHO update does not include figures for people in need and people targeted because revisions of HRPs and other plans in the context of COVID-19 are ongoing. An estimation of the revised number of people in need due to both COVID-19 and other shocks, and of the number of people targeted for the humanitarian response, will be provided in the next update of the GHRP on 16 July and will be included in the July GHO monthly update issued in early August.

The current Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Yemen has been extended to cover the period from June through the end of December 2020. $2.41 billion (including $2.23 in the HRP Extension and $180 million specifically for the COVID-19 response) is required to meet the growing humanitarian needs of 19 million of the 24.3 million people in need in the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. The crisis in Yemen is driven by conflict, disease, economic collapse and the breakdown of public institutions and services. After five years of continuous war, two-thirds of all Yemenis are hungry, and millions are ill, destitute and acutely vulnerable. Twenty-five percent of the population, including 2.1 million children and 1.2 million pregnant and lactating women, suffer from either moderate or severe malnutrition. A staggering 80 percent of the entire population requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. During the first half of 2020, once-in-a generation flooding devastated southern communities and fueled the spread of deadly diseases, including cholera, dengue, malaria and diphtheria. The spread of COVID-19, which has been present since March, is threatening the already few and overstretched health facilities.