Global Humanitarian Overview 2020 Monthly Funding Update - 31 January 2020

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Jan 2020
The Global Humanitarian Overview 2020 published on 4 December 2019 announced funding requirements of $28.8 billion to assist 108.8 million of the 166.7 million people in need in 53 countries.

These figures have increased slightly in January due to the publication of the Djibouti Flash Appeal.

This year’s release of the Global Humanitarian Overview was marked by simultaneous launches in Geneva, Berlin, Brussels,
London and Washington, D.C. These events were part of a global strategy to engage decision-makers and humanitarian actors in highlighting the key themes covered in the 2020 GHO, encourage generous contributions to humanitarian response, and amplify the voices of affected people.

The 2020 GHO has been published in Arabic, English and French, with abridged versions in Arabic, Chinese, English and French. All versions are available here.

Global humanitarian funding for 2020 - which includes funding towards UN-coordinated appeals as well as other reported funding for the Red Cross / Red Crescent, in-kind assistance, bilateral funding and others - stands at $2.4 billion. The global humanitarian funding currently reported for 2019 is $23.5 billion.

The Djibouti Flash Appeal for $14.3 million to respond to flash floods that destroyed infrastructure, homes and livelihoods across the country was launched in late 2019 to assist some 250,000 people who were affected throughout the country, including 150,000 people (including migrants and refugees) in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. The appeal is currently only 23.1% funded and Djibouti is also facing the threat of the invasive desert locusts.

OCHA continued to publish stories to highlight the value and impact of pooled funds, including CERF-funded response to Locust outbreaks in the Horn of Africa and crises in Chad and Niger. New versions of About CBPFs, with updated 2019 data, are available in English and Spanish, with other languages and updates for About CERF expected in the coming weeks.

On 2 December, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock delivered a lecture at the London School of Economics entitled “Anticipation saves lives: How data and innovative financing can help improve the world’s response to humanitarian crises”.
The lecture focused on the innovative, data-driven, anticipatory approaches to making the existing humanitarian financing system more efficient to benefit people in need around the globe.

