Global Humanitarian Overview 2020 Monthly Funding Update - 31 August 2020

The requirements for the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2020 reached $40.16 billion for 63 countries by the end of August. This is a significant increase from the $28.8 billion published on 4 December 2019. The increase is due to various updates and changes since the launch and the Global Response Plan for COVID-19 (GHRP) published on 25 March and updated on 7 May and 17 July. The change in requirements since last month is due to the inclusion of the Lebanon Flash Appeal (Beirut Port explosions) and the addition of COVID-related requirements for Jordan.

As of the end of August, funding for the plans included in the GHO had reached $11.25 billion, or 28 per cent of total requirements. This is $1.29 billion more than at the end of July, primarily due to additional funding for the COVID-19 GHRP. Total GHO funding, including the GHRP, is approximately $3.01 billion higher this year than at the same time in 2019 – $11.25 billion versus $8.24 billion. Current GHO funding is 62 per cent of the total GHO funding recorded in 2019 ($24.78 billion).

Despite this high level of funding in absolute terms, requirements have grown significantly, with current requirements $13.62 billion greater than at the same time last year. The percentage of needs covered (28 per cent) is lower now than in August 2019 (31 per cent). Until the sharp increases in the July GHRP update, monthly GHO coverage in 2020 was on par with the same points in time last year.

An additional $5.61 billion has been reported for activities outside the GHO or is awaiting allocation, bringing the total reported humanitarian funding to $17.37 billion, which is $1.81 billion higher than the $15.56 billion reported one month ago. Total reported humanitarian funding in 2020 is currently much higher than at the end of August 2019 – $17.37 billion as compared to $13.27 billion. It is 70 per cent of total reported humanitarian funding ($24.78 billion) in 2019. While it is too early to know how 2020 funding will compare to last year, the quick and sometimes early disbursement of funding planned for 2020 and additional allocations made for COVID-19 have been positive points this year.

As of end August, the plans in the GHO, including the GHRP, aimed to provide assistance to 258.1 million of the 421.8 million people in need. This significant increase is due to the addition of countries due to COVID-19 and its associated health and socio-economic shocks, as well as the increases in both COVID and non-COVID needs in countries with existing inter-agency coordinated plans.

Funding for GBV prevention and response is unacceptably low. COVID-19 has deepened existing vulnerabilities and inequalities, and reports of gender-based violence have increased dramatically. This is of particular concern in contexts of fragility, conflict and emergencies where the primary and secondary impacts of the pandemic are further amplified. Gender programming/GBV prevention and response requirements in the GHO are $433.6 million. This includes requirements for 19 countries / plans: Afghanistan, Cameroon, Chad, DRC, Iraq, Kenya, Libya, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, oPt, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe. As of end August, funding against these requirements totaled $35.9 million (8.3 per cent). An additional $37.5 million for GBV has been reported for GHO countries / plans that have not specified requirements.5