Global Humanitarian Overview 2020 Monthly Funding Update - 30 June 2020

The Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2020 published on 4 December 2019 announced funding requirements of $28.8 billion to assist 108.8 million of the 167.6 million people in need in 53 countries. With various updates and changes during the first six months of the year, and the update of the Global Response Plan for COVID-19 (GHRP) on 7 May, global requirements have reached $37.07 billion for 63 countries. The change in requirements since the end of May (+ $310 million) is primarily due to COVID-19 related increases in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, and Colombia, as well as a decrease in Somalia of $244 million as a result of a prioritization exercise.

As of the end of June, funding for the plans included in the Global Humanitarian Overview had reached $7.62 billion, or 21 per cent of total requirements. This is $1.61 billion more than at the end of May, primarily due to generous funding for the COVID-19 GHRP.

An additional $4.19 billion has been reported for activities outside the GHO or is awaiting allocation, bringing the total reported humanitarian funding to $12.87 billion, which is $2.67 billion higher than the $10.20 billion reported one month ago. Funding for the GHO, including the GHRP, is approximately $1.5 billion higher this year than at the same time in 2019 - $7.62 billion versus $6.12 billion. Despite much higher requirements this year, coverage is approximately the same – 21% now versus 23% at the same time last year. In terms of overall humanitarian funding, the total is currently much higher than at the end of June 2019 – $12.87 billion as compared to $7.62 billion. This is due to COVID-19 funding, as well as the push by many donors to disburse planned funding quickly in light of urgent and growing needs.

As of end April, the plans in the GHO aimed to provide assistance to 117.1 million of the 180.1 million people in need. This month’s GHO update does not include figures for people in need and people targeted to receive aid because revisions of HRPs and other inter- agency coordinated plans in the context of COVID are ongoing. An estimation of the revised number of people in need due to both COVID-19 and other shocks, and of the number of people targeted for the humanitarian response, will be provided in the next update of the GHRP on 16 July. It will also be included in the July GHO monthly update issued in early August and will be available online at: https://hum-insight.info/.

The Rapid Response Plan for Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique was issued on 4 June. This plan prioritizes the urgent needs of those who have been affected by the increasing violence in the province. Violence and insecurity have compounded the situation of people impacted by climatic shocks, including major cyclones and flooding in 2019, and COVID-19. The Rapid Response Plan appeals for $35.5 million, covering the period from May to December 2020, and aims to reach over 350,000 people. Together with the COVID-19 Flash Appeal, the two plans for Mozambique seek over $103 million to support the Government-led response to provide life-saving and life-sustaining assistance from May – December.

The international community made financial announcements for Syria and the Region on 30 June at the virtual high-level Brussels IV Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region co-hosted by European Union and the United Nations. The announcements totalled $5.5 billion for 2020 and close to $2.2 billion in multi-year pledges for 2021 and beyond, for a grand total of $7.7 billion for 2020, 2021 and beyond. This funding will help to meet the immediate and basic needs of those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Syria, support resilience efforts, and support host countries to address the impact of the protracted crisis. In addition to grants, multilateral development banks and bilateral donors pledged up to $6.1 billion of loans. A full list of announcements is available in the co-chairs’ statement annex. Many donors sustained or increased their pledges, thus making the pledge result very positive considering tighter donor budgets due to COVID-19.

The post-Brussels conference financial tracking report on the fulfillment of Brussels III pledges was published on 26 June.