Global Humanitarian Overview 2020 Monthly Funding Update - 30 April 2020

The Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2020 published on 4 December 2019 announced funding requirements of $28.8 billion to assist 108.8 million of the 167.6 million people in need in 53 countries. At the beginning of April, requirements had reached $31.7 billion to assist 117.1 million of the 180.9 million people in need in 57 countries, due to the addition of the Djibouti Flash Appeal in January, the Colombia and Zimbabwe HRPs, the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) in March, and the finalization of the needs and requirements in various response plans in February and March, including Burundi, Cameroon and Chad. In April, the requirements for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea were finalized (see below) and other small adjustments made, resulting in a slight increase of requirements to $31.82 billion. The requirements will change significantly on 7 May when the May update of the GHRP is released.

As of 30 April, funding for the plans included in the Global Humanitarian Overview had reached $4.25 billion, or 13.4% of total requirements. This is more than double the amount recorded at the end of March, primarily due to generous funding for the COVID-19 GHRP. An additional $3.41 billion has been reported for activities outside the GHO or is awaiting allocation, bringing the total reported humanitarian funding to $7.66 billion. This amount is $2.65 billion more than reported at the end of March 2020.

The following figures highlight the growth in GHO funding this year, both in absolute terms and as a percentage of requirements. The total amount of reported humanitarian aid has also increased in the first four months of 2020, as compared to the same period last year. This increase is due to a combination of factors, including additional funding for COVID-19. It is also likely that some donors have disbursed annual grants more quickly to ensure agencies have the resources at hand to respond to the pandemic and ongoing humanitarian operations.