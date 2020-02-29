Global Humanitarian Overview 2020 Monthly Funding Update - 29 February 2020

The Global Humanitarian Overview 2020 published on 4 December 2019 announced funding requirements of $28.8 billion to assist 108.8 million of the 167.6 million people in need in 53 countries. By the end of February, requirements had reached $28.7 billion to assist 110 million of the 168.8 million people in need, due to the addition of the Djibouti Flash Appeal in January, and the finalization of the needs and requirements in various response plans in February.

The revised Northwest Syria Humanitarian Readiness and Response Plan for $500 million issued in February focuses on critical gaps in people’s humanitarian needs and funding needs related to the increased hostilities in northwest Syria that began in December 2019, as projected until end-July 2020. The activities outlined in the plan aim to assist 900,000 people who have been newly displaced since the beginning of December 2019 and 200,000 people who are at imminent risk of displacement. Overall, of the estimated 4 million people living in northwest Syria, over 2.8 million people, including displaced people and host communities, require humanitarian assistance due to ongoing hostilities and disruption of services. The full scope of the humanitarian response in northwest Syria will be detailed in the 2020 Syria Humanitarian Response Plan when it is issued.

Desert locusts have rapidly spread across the Greater Horn of Africa in the worst infestation in decades. Despite control efforts, eight countries in eastern Africa are now affected (Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania). Desert locusts pose an unprecedented risk to agriculture-based livelihoods and food security in an already fragile region where an estimated 20.2 million people are now facing severe acute food insecurity. With the main harvest season approaching, the locust invasion threatens to drive this figure even higher. The regional Appeal for Rapid Response and Anticipatory Action in the Greater Horn of Africa (January – December 2020) launched in January was revised upwards in mid-February from $76 to $138 million to support local control, safeguard livelihoods, and enhance coordination and preparedness. Funding is urgently required to control the upsurge and limit the threat of increased food insecurity.

The 2020 Haiti Humanitarian Response Plan was launched in Port-au-Prince on 2 March and presented at a briefing in New York on 4 March. The 2020 plan requires $253 million to assist 2.1 million of the 4.6 million people in need. The Haiti HRP was one of the least funded in 2019 and the requirements have doubled between 2019 and 2020.