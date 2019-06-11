Global Humanitarian Overview 2019 Monthly Funding Update - May 2019

The Global Humanitarian Overview published on 4 December announced funding requirements of $21.9 billion for 21 Humanitarian Response Plans and the Venezuela Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan. By the end of May, the requirements had reached $26.42 billion. The change in requirements since last month is mainly due to the finalization of the Sudan HRP ($1.15 billion) and a $103.7 million increase for Mozambique.

As at the end of May, 142.8 million people are estimated to be in need in 57 countries, a slight increase from last month. The plans aim to provide aid to 107.4 million people.

The Somalia Drought Response Plan was issued on 20 May following the failure of the 2019 Gu’ rains (April – June), a poor 2018 Deyr season (October – December) and abnormally hot and dry conditions during the 2019 Jilaal season (January – March) which caused widespread crop failure and accelerated decline in livestock productivity. Out of 5.4 million people expected to be acutely food insecure by July, 2.2 million will be in severe acute food insecurity conditions (IPC 3 and above), a 40 per cent increase from January this year. This situation comes two years after the prolonged 2016/2017 drought which destroyed livelihoods and displaced almost one million Somalis. A massive and successful scale up in humanitarian response averted famine in 2017/2018, but once again, Somalia requires significant financial resources to prevent a return to the precipice of 2017 and enable aid agencies to immediately extend response in areas hardest hit by the drought.

The Somalia Drought Response Plan requires $710.5 million to assist 4.5 million of the most vulnerable and food insecure people.

Although it is outside the timeframe covered by this GHO update, it should be noted that on 5 June, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocated $45 million to immediately scale up food and nutrition assistance, safe water provision, livelihoods protection, and other urgent humanitarian support to drought-affected people across parts of Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya who are facing acute food problems following another season of failed rains. Two-thirds of the allocation ($30 million) will go to the humanitarian response in Somalia.