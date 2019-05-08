08 May 2019

Global Humanitarian Overview 2019 Monthly Funding Update - April 2019

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Apr 2019
The Global Humanitarian Overview published on 4 December announced funding requirements of $21.9 billion for 21 Humanitarian Response Plans and the Venezuela Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMPP). By the end of March, mainly as a result of publication of the Syria HRP requiring $3.32 billion, the requirements had reached $25.11 billion. This month’s increase in requirements for the revised Zimbabwe Flash Appeal (following Cyclone Idai) from $233.8 million to $293.9 million, brings the total requirement as at 30 April to $25.17 million.

Financial requirements for the Burundi and Iraq Humanitarian Response Plans, which were both published recently, are as anticipated in the annual, global appeal.

As at the end of April, 140.8 million people are estimated to be in need in 54 countries.2 This is the same number as at the end of the previous month. Humanitarian needs in Burundi and Iraq had already been anticipated in the annual, global appeal.

The plans aim to provide assistance for 105.7 million people.

