Global Humanitarian Overview 2019 Monthly Funding Update - 31 October 2019

The Global Humanitarian Overview published on 4 December 2018 announced funding requirements of $21.9 billion for 21 Humanitarian Response Plans (HRP) and the Venezuela Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan. By the end of October 2019, requirements had reached $26.5 billion.

As at the end of October, 148.7 million people are estimated to be in need in 58 countries. The plans aim to collectively provide aid to 109 million people.

Funding for the requirements in the GHO reached $14.11 billion as at end October, as compared to the $10.65 billion reported as at end September. The global coverage stands at 53.4%. Seven of the response plans included in the GHO are funded above 70%: Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Iraq, Madagascar,

Myanmar, Somalia and Yemen.

Total humanitarian funding reached $20.90 billion, an increase of approximately $4.76 billion since last month.