09 Sep 2019

Global Humanitarian Overview 2019 Monthly Funding Update - 31 August 2019

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (178.89 KB)

The Global Humanitarian Overview published on 4 December announced funding requirements of $21.9 billion for 21 Humanitarian Response Plans (HRP) and the Venezuela Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan. By the end of August, requirements had reached $26.57 billion. The change in requirements since last month is mainly due to an increase in requirements for Mali and Zimbabwe, and the publication of the HRP for Venezuela.
As at the end of August, 149.4 million people are estimated to be in need in 58 countries, an increase of 7 million from last month which is mostly attributable to the additional people under the Venezuela HRP. The plans aim to collectively provide aid to 109.7 million people.

Update on Appeals coordinated by the UN

The Venezuela HRP covering the period July – December 2019 was launched on 14 August. The plan aims to assist 2.6 million people including 1.2 million girls and boys. The HRP builds on the United Nations scale-up strategy, which was initiated in October 2018 to respond to the most pressing humanitarian needs, and the efforts of other humanitarian partners. It seeks to strengthen the capacity of humanitarian organizations and lay the operational space in country, thus laying the foundation to widen the response and reach a larger target population in 2020.

The Revised Zimbabwe Flash Appeal for $467.9 million addresses the increasing humanitarian needs of vulnerable people impacted by climate and economic shocks. The revision that increased the financial requirements by $174 million follows new evidence of rising vulnerabilities whereby an estimated 5.5 million people in the rural areas are food insecure, of whom over 3 million people – or 38% of the rural population – are projected to be in need of urgent humanitarian support between October-December 2019.

Urban vulnerability is also on the rise, with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare estimating that up to 2.2 million people in urban areas are food insecure. In support of the Government’s efforts, the revised Zimbabwe plan targets the multi-sectoral priority humanitarian needs of 3.7 million vulnerable people, including remaining humanitarian needs of communities in the Provinces of Manicaland, Masvingo, Midlands and Mashonaland East impacted by Cyclone Idai in March 2019. A Zimbabwe Recovery and Resilience Framework (ZRRF) is being developed for multi-sectoral recovery in cyclone-affected communities, and it will ensure linkages between humanitarian and recovery/ resilience building efforts.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.