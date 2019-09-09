Global Humanitarian Overview 2019 Monthly Funding Update - 31 August 2019

The Global Humanitarian Overview published on 4 December announced funding requirements of $21.9 billion for 21 Humanitarian Response Plans (HRP) and the Venezuela Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan. By the end of August, requirements had reached $26.57 billion. The change in requirements since last month is mainly due to an increase in requirements for Mali and Zimbabwe, and the publication of the HRP for Venezuela.

As at the end of August, 149.4 million people are estimated to be in need in 58 countries, an increase of 7 million from last month which is mostly attributable to the additional people under the Venezuela HRP. The plans aim to collectively provide aid to 109.7 million people.

Update on Appeals coordinated by the UN

The Venezuela HRP covering the period July – December 2019 was launched on 14 August. The plan aims to assist 2.6 million people including 1.2 million girls and boys. The HRP builds on the United Nations scale-up strategy, which was initiated in October 2018 to respond to the most pressing humanitarian needs, and the efforts of other humanitarian partners. It seeks to strengthen the capacity of humanitarian organizations and lay the operational space in country, thus laying the foundation to widen the response and reach a larger target population in 2020.

The Revised Zimbabwe Flash Appeal for $467.9 million addresses the increasing humanitarian needs of vulnerable people impacted by climate and economic shocks. The revision that increased the financial requirements by $174 million follows new evidence of rising vulnerabilities whereby an estimated 5.5 million people in the rural areas are food insecure, of whom over 3 million people – or 38% of the rural population – are projected to be in need of urgent humanitarian support between October-December 2019.

Urban vulnerability is also on the rise, with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare estimating that up to 2.2 million people in urban areas are food insecure. In support of the Government’s efforts, the revised Zimbabwe plan targets the multi-sectoral priority humanitarian needs of 3.7 million vulnerable people, including remaining humanitarian needs of communities in the Provinces of Manicaland, Masvingo, Midlands and Mashonaland East impacted by Cyclone Idai in March 2019. A Zimbabwe Recovery and Resilience Framework (ZRRF) is being developed for multi-sectoral recovery in cyclone-affected communities, and it will ensure linkages between humanitarian and recovery/ resilience building efforts.