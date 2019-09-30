Global Humanitarian Assistance Report 2019

Foreword

Welcome to the Global Humanitarian Assistance Report (GHA) 2019.

Many people across the world are leading healthier, safer and more prosperous lives, yet despite this progress there remains significant demand for humanitarian assistance. In 2018, 206.4 million people were estimated to be in need. Ongoing conflicts in Syria, Yemen and the Democratic Republic of the Congo continued to cause untold suffering and contributed to the record numbers of people who were forced from their homes. In Afghanistan and Sudan, drought and floods devastated the lives of people whose resilience had already been weakened by conflict. The now-established pattern of recurrent, protracted and complex crises disproportionately affects the poorest people and further entrenches poverty, particularly in politically and environmentally fragile contexts.

New and ongoing initiatives in 2018 sought to bring about change. Global compacts for refugees1 and safe, orderly and regular migration2 were agreed. Efforts were also made to reinvigorate the Grand Bargain process, to make sure it achieves its goal of enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of humanitarian assistance. The UN, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and others likewise continued work to deliver collective humanitarian, development and peacebuilding outcomes. These processes show a continued commitment to change and adapt but much remains to be done.

This year’s GHA Report, like those published every year since 2000, aims to reflect, respond to and inform efforts to improve the delivery of humanitarian assistance. And every year we provide an update on what the new data tells us by linking it to changes in the crisis financing landscape. We also get user feedback to define the thematic focus of forthcoming reports. This year, we have focused on recurrent and protracted crises in our analyses, to better understand how assistance is provided over the multiple years of a crisis. In the context of ever-more-complex and enduring crises and the increasing demand on limited resources, there is a pressing need to address the underlying causes of crises. The GHA Report therefore looks beyond humanitarian financing to examine other resource flows to countries in crisis, including developmental official development assistance (ODA less humanitarian assistance) and foreign direct investment, and the role they can and should play alongside humanitarian assistance to address crisis.

We highlight where there are significant gaps in the data available that impede our understanding of progress against commitments, as well as the context in which assistance is delivered. We have sought to fill some of these knowledge gaps through our own, independent data collection and analysis. This year’s report therefore contains new analysis on multi-year and unearmarked funding, cash programming and contributions from private donors. We hope this analysis provides an interesting insight for decision-makers setting policy in these areas. However, this should not distract from the collective responsibility of all donors and agencies to improve open reporting of usable and useful data, and to invest in and support data platforms, such as the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Financial Tracking Service, and data standards, such as the International Aid Transparency Initiative.

Development Initiatives is committed to providing decision-makers and practitioners with data-led evidence in an accessible and easily digestible form. The GHA Report therefore presents a timely analysis of emerging trends in humanitarian financing, as part of our larger programme of humanitarian analysis. We hope that the report provides you with the information and analysis you need. As ever, we welcome your feedback so our research and analysis can better support your work.

Thank you for your interest.

Harpinder Collacott

Executive Director