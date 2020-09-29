Global Health Security Agenda Annual Report

Today, the White House released the fourth Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) annual report. This report details the progress and impact of investments made by the United States in GHSA to protect against infectious disease threats and their subsequent adverse effects on global health, security, and the economy. Since 2015, United States Government investments have helped partner countries fill health security gaps, improve their National Action Plans for Health Security, and take concrete steps to improve their capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to disease threats within their own borders.

The State Department is a strong proponent of the GHSA and recognizes that a multisectoral whole-of-society approach is necessary to achieve global health security. This year during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. GHSA activities contributed to the U.S. Government Action Plan to Support the International Response to COVID-19. As stated in the 2019 United States Global Health Security Strategy, the United States Government continues to elevate global health security as a national and global priority, including efforts that enhance countries’ capacities to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease threats.

Launched in 2014, the GHSA is a multisectoral, multilateral effort of nearly 70 countries in partnership with international organizations, civil society, and the private sector partners working together to build countries’ capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease threats. The United States supports the GHSA 2024 goals and overarching target through bilateral partner country investments and multilateral efforts that seek to unify the world’s approach to global health security

The GHSA 2024 Initiative Target aims for more than 100 countries will have completed an evaluation of health security capacity, conducted planning and resource mobilization to address gaps, and will demonstrate improvements in at least five technical areas that positively impact their preparedness by 2024.

