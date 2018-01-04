04 Jan 2018

Global Health: Science and Practice Journal Volume 5 | Issue 4 | December 2017

Report
from Johns Hopkins University, US Agency for International Development
Published on 28 Dec 2017
preview
Download PDF (9.4 MB)

Issue highlights

  • Modeling Outputs Can Be Valuable When Uncertainty Is Appropriately Acknowledged, but Misleading When Not

  • Extended Effectiveness of the Etonogestrel-Releasing Contraceptive Implant and the 20 µg Levonorgestrel-Releasing Intrauterine System for 2 Years Beyond U.S. Food and Drug Administration Product Labeling

  • Interventions for Preventing Unintended, Rapid Repeat Pregnancy Among Adolescents: A Review of the Evidence and Lessons From High-Quality Evaluations

  • Equal Opportunity, Equal Work: Increasing Women's Participation in the U.S. President's Malaria Initiative Africa Indoor Residual Spraying Project

