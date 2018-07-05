Global Health: Science and Practice Journal June 2018 | Volume 6 | Number 2
- Can Universal Health Coverage prioritize health impact?
- Are long-lasting insecticidal nets for malaria control sufficient and sustainable?
- How can we keep up the momentum to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV by 2030?
- How can observation uncover issues critical to ensuring health interventions succeed?
- What elements are essential to improving voluntary contraception use among married youth?
- How can high-risk advanced maternal age and high parity pregnancies be averted?