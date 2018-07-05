05 Jul 2018

Global Health: Science and Practice Journal June 2018 | Volume 6 | Number 2

Report
from Johns Hopkins University, US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (13.51 MB)
  • Can Universal Health Coverage prioritize health impact?
  • Are long-lasting insecticidal nets for malaria control sufficient and sustainable?
  • How can we keep up the momentum to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV by 2030?
  • How can observation uncover issues critical to ensuring health interventions succeed?
  • What elements are essential to improving voluntary contraception use among married youth?
  • How can high-risk advanced maternal age and high parity pregnancies be averted?

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.