Global Gender and Environment Outlook (GGEO), 2016
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the UN system’s authoritative advocate for the environment. It keeps our global environment under regular review and provides governments, policy-makers and other stakeholders with the up-to-date information and knowledge they need to track progress and take informed decisions.
With this founding mandate, UNEP’s Global Environment Outlook (GEO), an integrated environmental assessment with a future-looking approach, provides a comprehensive synthesis and up-to-date analysis about the state and trends of the environment. It is an important way in which UNEP makes available credible, scientific data on the environment, and presents policy-relevant analyses at global and regional scales.
Recognizing the importance of highlighting gender from an environmental perspective, and in response to a call from the Network of Women Ministers and Leaders for the Environment (NWMLE), UNEP made a commitment at Rio+20 to undertake a ground-breaking global gender and environmental assessment.
UNEP’s governing body welcomed this announcement and the Global Gender and Environment Outlook (GGEO) Critical issues was launched and published at UNEA-2 in May, 2016.
The GGEO is for the first time provide a comprehensive overview of the linkages between gender and environment in the contexts of SDGs and 2030 Development agenda. It is expected to enable better understanding of the environment through a gender lens, support better integration of gender perspectives in development and implementation of environmental policies at international and national levels, and drive impact through partnerships.