Global Fund Welcomes Italy’s Increased Contribution

BIARRITZ, France – The Global Fund welcomed the government of Italy’s announcement that it will contribute €161 million to the Global Fund over the next three years.

This pledge – representing a 15% increase from Italy’s previous contribution – is a clear demonstration of the country’s commitment to end the epidemics of HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte made the announcement during the G7 Summit in Biarritz.

"Italy's increased contribution to the Global Fund confirms our strong commitment to global health,” said Emanuela Del Re, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. “We responded to the Fund's call to step up the fight in order to achieve our common goals by 2030 and save additional 16 million lives over the next three years. Health is an essential pre-condition for sustainable development, starting from women, children, youth and the most vulnerable groups. The Italian Development Cooperation is ready to continue to play an important role in this global fight."

Italy has been a strong supporter of the Global Fund since it was established in 2002. Italy hosted the first meeting of donors to replenish the Global Fund's resources in Rome in 2005. It has also played a key role in shaping Global Fund’s policies, including advancing human rights, building stronger systems of health and investing in challenging operating environments.

“We are extremely grateful to see Italy stepping up the fight,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “We thank Italy for the continued support in the global fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. Together, we can save millions of lives and accelerate the progress towards delivering universal health coverage for all.”

France will host the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment pledging conference in Lyon 9-10 October 2019. The Global Fund seeks to raise at least US$14 billion for the next three years to help save 16 million lives, cut the mortality rate from HIV, TB and malaria in half, and build stronger health systems by 2023.

The Global Fund Replenishment Conference aims to further mobilize efforts to end the epidemics of three of the world's most devastating diseases by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

