The Global Fund Results Report 2022

When COVID-19 emerged in early 2020, the Global Fund took swift action to fight the pandemic and protect hard-won gains against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria. With the support of our generous donors, we have since awarded more than US$4.4 billion to help countries respond to the new virus, mitigate its impact on lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria services and make urgent improvements to health systems. While we were not able to prevent COVID-19 from having a massive impact on people living in low- and middle-income countries, including both the direct impact of the new virus and the reversal of hard-won gains against HIV, TB and malaria, it could have been much worse.

We saw the benefits of the interventions we made in 2021, with gains in key programmatic results across all three diseases. The Global Fund’s Results Report 2022 details how our partnership played a critical role in supporting countries and communities to respond to the pandemic and continue the progress in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria.

Key Results and Lives Saved

Health programs supported by the Global Fund partnership had saved 50 million lives as of the end of 2021.

23.3m People on antiretroviral therapy for HIV

5.3m People treated for TB

133.2m Mosquito nets distributed

The coverage of treatment and prevention interventions for HIV, TB and malaria in countries where the Global Fund invests has increased rapidly since we were created in 2002. However, while the growth in HIV coverage levels remains steady, TB and malaria coverage have both declined in recent years. Declines in TB coverage are mostly due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and declines in malaria coverage in sub-Saharan Africa may partly reflect better targeting of mosquito nets. The Global Fund is investing to get the world back on track toward ending AIDS, TB and malaria, building resilient and sustainable systems for health and strengthening pandemic preparedness, making the world more equitable and safer from future threats.

We measure our progress against the targets in the global plans for HIV, TB and malaria and in the Sustainable Development Goal 3 of health and well-being for all. Our achievement is the result of efforts by a wide array of actors comprising the Global Fund partnership, including governments, multilateral agencies, bilateral partners, civil society groups, people affected by the diseases and the private sector.