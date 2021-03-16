The Global Fund Results Report 2020

At the end of 2019 there was a palpable sense of excitement and expectation across the Global Fund partnership as we celebrated the success of the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment conference in Lyon, France.

Responding to our challenge to Step Up the Fight, the world had committed more than US$14 billion – the largest sum ever raised by the Global Fund, and the largest international fundraising in global health ever. This success meant we could increase country allocations by 23.4% for the next three-year grant cycle, a huge step towards getting the world back on track towards ending the three epidemics by 2030.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and everything changed.

As usual, our annual Global Fund Results Report focuses primarily on the progress and challenges of the previous year, so most of the facts and data included here predate the emergence of COVID-19. However, this year’s report underscores why we must do more to safeguard the gains we have made against HIV,

TB and malaria as we fight the new pandemic.

The stakes are extraordinarily high. Our 2019 results show the Global Fund partnership has continued to achieve great impact against HIV, TB and malaria, saving 38 million lives since 2002, including 6 million in 2019 alone. But the knock-on effects of COVID-19 could be catastrophic. Recent modelling studies show that deaths from HIV, TB and malaria could as much as double in the next year as a result of COVID-19, wiping out decades of progress.

While the Global Fund partnership is already acting to mitigate the knock-on impact of COVID-19, we cannot escape the reality that the results for 2020 will look very different from the achievements of 2019 portrayed in this report. To protect hard won-gains and to sustain momentum, we must act with urgency, massively increasing collaboration, resources and innovation. Otherwise, we will go backwards.

We cannot let this happen. We must safeguard what we have achieved. And we must leverage the lessons we have learned in fighting HIV, TB and malaria to defeat COVID-19.

The fight against HIV and AIDS – the most recent deadly pandemic before COVID-19 – demonstrates how a united world, led by strong communities, can work together to drive a disease into retreat. Deaths caused by the three diseases have dropped by nearly half since the peak of the epidemics in countries where the Global Fund invests. The world has made progress in expanding testing and treatment towards UNAIDS’s 90-90-90 targets1. At the end of 2019, nine countries in which the Global Fund invests — Botswana, Cambodia, Eswatini, Namibia, Rwanda, Thailand, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe – had achieved this target.

There is still a long way to go. There were still 690,000 AIDS-related deaths worldwide in 2019, far too many, and much higher than UNAIDS’ global target of fewer than 500,000 by 2020. Even more concerning is the slow pace of progress in reducing new HIV infections. Globally, there were 1.7 million new infections in 2019, meaning the global target of reducing new HIV infections to fewer than 500,000 by 2020 would have been missed by a big margin, even before the impact of COVID-19.

Human rights barriers to accessing heath care services, stigma, discrimination and gender inequality continue to impede progress in the fight against the HIV, TB and malaria. In the fight against HIV, these issues continue to make key populations and adolescent girls and young women much more vulnerable to infection. For instance, in sub-Saharan Africa, five in six new infections among adolescents aged 15-19 years are among girls. Key populations and their sexual partners account for more than 60% of new HIV infections globally; sex workers, men who have sex with men and people who inject drugs are 26-30 times at greater risk of acquiring HIV than the general population, and transgender people are 13 times more likely to be infected. Accelerating progress in addressing the gender and human rights barriers to accessing health care is vital to reducing the number of infections and improving the effectiveness of treatment services.

TB was also once a global pandemic, and while it is no longer a significant public health threat in much of the developed world, it remains the world’s leading infectious disease killer, preying on poor and marginalized communities. We have continued to step up progress against TB, building on the increased political commitment emerging from the UN High-Level Meeting on the Fight Against TB in 2018. The percentage of people with TB “missed” by health systems – people who go undiagnosed, untreated and unreported – dropped significantly from nearly 40% in 2017 to around 30% in 2018. But approximately 1.5 million people still died from this preventable, treatable disease in 2018, a shocking number. Moreover, multidrugresistant TB poses an increasing challenge, and now accounts for one-third of the world’s deaths from antimicrobial resistance. Of the three diseases, TB is where we are furthest off track. We have not been making fast enough progress on deaths or infections to achieve a significant shift in trajectory. A strategic initiative by the Global Fund, the Stop TB Partnership and WHO that focuses on 13 countries with the highest TB burden has sharply accelerated progress in finding people with TB. In these countries, by the end of 2018, more than 800,000 additional people ill with TB were found and treated, compared with the baseline of 2015. In 2019, we also saw indications of improvement in treatment of those with multidrug-resistant TB. We began 2020 committed to stepping up such efforts even further, as well as investing more in treating latent TB by broadening access to better preventive therapy.