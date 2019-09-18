The Global Fund Results Report 2019

Global Fund Partnership has Saved 32 Million Lives

GENEVA – Programs supported by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria have saved 32 million lives, according to a report released today. The Results Report 2019 shows great progress against some of the biggest challenges in the fight against the three diseases, while highlighting new threats.

The report includes key annual results achieved in countries where the Global Fund invests:

18.9 million people received antiretroviral therapy for HIV;

719,000 HIV-positive mothers received medicine to keep them alive and prevent transmitting HIV to their babies;

5.3 million people tested and treated for TB;

131 million mosquito nets distributed to protect families from malaria.

“This year’s Results Report shows clearly why we must step up the fight against HIV, TB and malaria,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “We’ve made extraordinary progress, but we still face very daunting challenges that we have to overcome to reach the SDG 3 target of ending the epidemics.”

The Results Report 2019 demonstrates strong progress that was achieved on several fronts in 2018.

To provide more people with lifesaving access to antiretroviral therapy, the Global Fund’s market shaping strategy has led to enormous savings in ARVs, including multi-year framework agreements with suppliers of HIV medication that will save US$324 million by the end of 2021 and secure the supply of lifesaving drugs for over 4 million people.

To fight the gender inequalities that have made adolescent girls and young women in Sub-Saharan Africa twice as likely to be HIV positive compared to their male peers, the Global Fund has increased its investments fivefold.

To address the challenge of “missing” people with TB – people who go undetected, untreated and unreported and who can continue to transmit the disease – the Global Fund’s catalytic initiative found an additional 920,000 TB patients compared to the 2015 baseline.

To fight growing insecticide resistance, the Global Fund piloted new mosquito nets. Responding to the threat of increasing drug resistance in the Greater Mekong region, the Global Fund launched Phase II of its largest regional grant, the Regional Artemisinin-resistance Initiative (RAI), to accelerate malaria elimination in the region.

To make health programs sustainable and increase access to quality health care, the Global Fund’s co-financing policy catalyzed an additional US$8.9 billion in domestic investments in health in the period 2017-2019, and the Global Fund invested US$1 billion to help build resilient and sustainable systems for health.

While the Global Fund partnership continues to have huge impact, the report also shows that new threats, including drug and insecticide resistance, and stalled funding, have pushed the world off the trajectory needed to meet the Sustainable Development Goal target of ending the epidemics by 2030.

The Results Report 2019 is being released just three weeks before French President Emmanuel Macron hosts the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment Conference in Lyon 9-10 October. The Global Fund is seeking to raise at least US$14 billion for the next three years to help save 16 million more lives, cut the mortality rate from HIV, TB and malaria in half, and build stronger health systems by 2023.

The achievements outlined in this year’s report are the result of efforts by a wide array of actors comprising the Global Fund partnership, including implementer governments, multilateral agencies, bilateral partners, civil society groups, people affected by the diseases, and the private sector.

“Despite our great progress, the challenges ahead require us to collaborate and coordinate even more if we are to reach the SDG 3 target of ending the epidemics by 2030,” said Sands. “None of this can achieved by the Global Fund alone, but by working together we can succeed.”

For more information:

Ibon Villelabeitia Jaureguizar (in Geneva)

+41 79 292 5426

ibon.villelabeitia@theglobalfund.org

Seth Faison (in New York)

+41 79 788 1163

seth.faison@theglobalfund.org