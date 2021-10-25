The Global Fund Regional Impact Report: African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States

The African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) has cultivated an unwavering commitment to defeat HIV, TB and malaria. Through determined advocacy efforts, coupled with strategic partnerships and increased domestic financing for health, the ACP has achieved transformative results.

As the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelms health systems and disrupts prevention and treatment programs for HIV, TB and malaria, the ACP seeks to protect the hard-won gains in the fight against these three diseases and to continue to build resilient and sustainable systems for health that can respond to current and future disease threats.

Intensified domestic financing for health and renewed international support from partners will be key to getting back on track to end HIV, TB and malaria for good.

The ACP is an essential partner of the Global Fund. Since 2002, the Global Fund has invested approximately US$36 billion in the ACP, which represents nearly 70% of Global Fund investments worldwide.

In 2020 and 2021, the Global Fund invested US$6.0 billion in the ACP, bolstering the response to the three diseases while responding to COVID-19. Acting in an unprecedented health landscape, the Global Fund is determined to respond to COVID-19, mitigate its impact on programs to fight HIV, TB and malaria and deliver great results in the battle to end these diseases.