he Global Fund’s recoveries process, which seeks to ensure that misused funds are returned to the organization, has evolved and improved over the past five years. Structures are now in place to support the oversight and management of recoveries; a Recoveries Team has been established, serving as a liaison between the Recoveries Committee and Grant Management Country Teams, and a designated Senior Recoveries Officer appointed. Systems to record recoverable amounts have been enhanced by a Recovery Module within the Grant Operating System.

Notwithstanding these improvements, exceptions exist in the identification and notification of potential recoverable amounts, impacting the accuracy and completeness of the Global Fund’s recoveries account. Demand Letters were issued late in all the cases reviewed in the audit, representing US$2.27 million in recoveries. In addition, Demand Letters were not issued to implementers in 19% of cases reviewed by OIG. These issues are due in part to Grant Management Country Teams’ non-adherence with policies and procedures.

Global Fund Recoveries Management Processes (GF-OIG-20-006 - 17 March 2020)

download in English

For more information:

Dougal Thomson

Email:dougal.thomson@theglobalfund.org

Mobile: + 41 (0)79 717 6694

#

The Office of the Inspector General safeguards the assets, investments, reputation and sustainability of the Global Fund by ensuring that it takes the right action to defeat AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. Through audits, investigations and consultancy work, it promotes good practice, reduces risk and reports fully and transparently on abuse.

Established in 2005, the Office of the Inspector General is an independent yet integral part of the Global Fund. It is accountable to the Board through its Audit and Ethics Committee and serves the interests of all Global Fund stakeholders. Its work conforms to the International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing and the Uniform Guidelines for Investigations of the Conference of International Investigators.

The Global Fund believes that every dollar counts and has zero tolerance for fraud, corruption and waste. Through its whistle-blowing channels, the Office of the Inspector General encourages all to speak out to report fraud, abuse and human rights violations that prevent Global Fund resources from reaching those who need them.