Global Fund Praises Norway’s Leadership in Global Fight Against COVID-19

GENEVA – The Global Fund praises Norway’s leadership in the global fight against COVID-19 after its decision to allocate NOK 440 million (US$49.1 million) to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM). This new contribution, which is on top of the NOK 285.2 million contributed by Norway in December 2020, brings Norway’s total contribution to the Global Fund’s response to COVID-19 to NOK 725.2 million to date.

The NOK 440 million allocation is part of Norway’s broader contribution of NOK 2 billion to the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator – a groundbreaking collaboration of global partners to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, PPE and vaccines of which Norway has co-chaired the Facilitation Council alongside South Africa. Under the leadership of both countries, US$18.8 billion has been committed to the ACT-Accelerator to date, through the Vaccines, Therapeutics, and Diagnostics pillars and the Health Systems Connector.

The new funding will help strengthen formal and community systems for health in low- and middle-income countries and protect front-line health workers with training and personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We are tremendously thankful to Norway for their renewed support to the Global Fund and other ACT-Accelerator partners to fight COVID-19,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “Since COVID-19 hit, Norway has been taking on a leading role, advocating international cooperation and solidarity with passion, and mobilizing continued financial support to beat the pandemic. This bold support is very inspiring.”

A key supporter of the Global Fund since its inception, Norway is our 11th largest public donor, the most generous on a per capita basis. The country pledged NOK 2.04 billion for the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment, covering 2020-2022.

As of December 2021, the Global Fund has approved a total of US$4.1 billion through the C19RM to more than 100 countries to adapt lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs, provide critical tests, treatments and medical supplies, protect front-line health workers and urgently reinforce fragile systems for health.

The Global Fund will hold its Seventh Replenishment Conference in the United States in the second half of 2022. The Conference will convene leaders from governments, civil society, the private sector and communities affected by the three most devastating infectious diseases.