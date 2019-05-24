24 May 2019

The Global Fund Human Rights Complaints Procedure - Responding to Community Concerns

from The Global Fund
Published on 24 May 2019
HEALTH, HUMAN RIGHTS AND THE GLOBAL FUND The Global Fund is committed to protecting and promoting human rights in the context of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. Defeating the three diseases requires a focus on key populations and those that are most vulnerable. Discrimination and other rights violations reduce access to health programs, and undermine effective responses to AIDS, TB and malaria.

This commitment means ensuring that programs supported by the Global Fund provide high-quality services to all, and that they do not violate human rights.

That means removing human rights barriers to accessing health services for women and girls, sex workers, people who use drugs, men who have sex with men, transgender people, people in prison, migrants and refugees, indigenous peoples and others who are particularly impacted by one or more of the three diseases.

The Global Fund has tasked its Office of the Inspector General with the responsibility of investigating some kinds of complaints of violations of human rights in programs which it supports.
This brochure explains the Global Fund’s minimum human rights standards for all grant recipients, and the complaints procedure.

