The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report - 9 June 2020

Situation Overview

Global cases: 6,931,000 confirmed. Global deaths: 400,857 confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 216 (as of 9 June, WHO). Global Citizen launched Global Goal:

Unite for Our Future, a new campaign to support COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines for all. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, raised US$ 8.8 billion for its five-year replenishment. Gavi launched the Gavi Advance Market Commitment for COVID-19 Vaccines (Gavi Covax AMC) for access to COVID-19 vaccines. An independent WHO Foundation will be established to broaden WHO’s donor base and work towards more sustainable and predictable funding. WHO has published new guidance on: the use of masks for the control of COVID-19; integrating digital tools into contact tracing methods; and maintaining essential health services during the pandemic. WHO reports that a record number of countries have contributed data revealing disturbing rates of antimicrobial resistance, with fears that COVID-19 might worsen the situation. Currently over 120 candidate vaccines have been mapped and sites in 40 countries have expressed an interest to join the Vaccine Solidarity Trial.

See the WHO Situation Reports for detailed updates.