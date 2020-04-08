World
The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report – 7 April 2020
Attachments
Situation Overview
Global cases: 1,247,182 confirmed. Global deaths: 69,212. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 211 (as of 7 April, WHO). The first cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Sudan. At a joint press conference, the WHO Director-General and IMF Managing Director reiterated the importance of both saving lives and saving livelihoods. WHO released new technical guidance recommending universal access to public hand hygiene stations and making their use obligatory on entering and leaving any public or private commercial building and any public transport facility. The Global Fund is coordinating with the WHO, which is leading the global response. WHO Situation Reports have detailed updates.
Global Fund COVID-19 Response
To fight COVID-19 and mitigate the impact the pandemic will have on programs to fight HIV, TB and malaria, the Global Fund is enabling countries to use up to 5% of approved grant funding – approximately US$500 million is available – to help protect and treat vulnerable communities around the world. Latest updates:
Funding has been approved for 44 countries and two regional grants (81 individual decisions) for a total of nearly US$64 million. The 44 countries include (new countries are in bold): Afghanistan, Albania, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, El Salvador, Eritrea, Georgia, Ghana, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mali, Moldova, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Philippines, Romania, Rwanda, Sudan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Ukraine, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The two regional grants are: ALCO HIV/AIDS prevention project targeting key and vulnerable population along the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor; and Middle East Response - Ensuring continuity of treatment and essential services for people affected by HIV, TB and malaria in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.
Most countries have requested less than the 5% permitted. All requests follow WHO guidance on preparedness and early response. Almost all funds approved to date have come from savings from existing grants.
The number of requests, and the dollar amount of each request, have increased greatly since March. The amount approved in the first seven days in April is equal to 57% of the total approvals from all of March. Requests are now coming in from all regions.