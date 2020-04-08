The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report – 7 April 2020

Situation Overview

Global cases: 1,247,182 confirmed. Global deaths: 69,212. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 211 (as of 7 April, WHO). The first cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Sudan. At a joint press conference, the WHO Director-General and IMF Managing Director reiterated the importance of both saving lives and saving livelihoods. WHO released new technical guidance recommending universal access to public hand hygiene stations and making their use obligatory on entering and leaving any public or private commercial building and any public transport facility. The Global Fund is coordinating with the WHO, which is leading the global response. WHO Situation Reports have detailed updates.