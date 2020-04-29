World + 9 more
The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report – 28 April 2020
1. Situation Overview
Global cases: 2,924,722 confirmed. Global deaths: 200,617 confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 213 (as of 28 April, WHO). Severe disruptions to insecticide-treated mosquito net campaigns and in access to antimalarial medicines could lead to a doubling in the number of malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa this year compared to 2018, according to a new modelling analysis released by WHO and partners. The WHO announced that there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection. The WHO R&D Blueprint Working Group published the core protocol for therapeutics against COVID-19. The Global Fund is coordinating with the WHO, which is leading the global response. WHO Situation Reports have detailed updates.
2. Global Fund COVID-19 Response
The Global Fund is providing up to US$1 billion and operational flexibility to help countries fight COVID-19, shore up health systems and mitigate the impacts on lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs. Emergency funding is available through the US$500 million COVID-19 Response Mechanism and additional grant flexibilities of up to US$500 million (Español | Français). Latest updates:
Funding has been approved for 70 countries and five regional grants (162 individual decisions) for a total of nearly US$103 million. The full list of countries and funding approved is available here.
More than half of all countries implementing Global Fund grants are now using the COVID19 grant flexibilities.
Source of funds almost exclusively from savings from existing grants (97%), thus no negative impact on ongoing Global Fund-supported programs.
All requests follow WHO guidance on preparedness and early response.
Additional funding requests are in preparation.