The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report – 28 April 2020

1. Situation Overview

Global cases: 2,924,722 confirmed. Global deaths: 200,617 confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 213 (as of 28 April, WHO). Severe disruptions to insecticide-treated mosquito net campaigns and in access to antimalarial medicines could lead to a doubling in the number of malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa this year compared to 2018, according to a new modelling analysis released by WHO and partners. The WHO announced that there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection. The WHO R&D Blueprint Working Group published the core protocol for therapeutics against COVID-19. The Global Fund is coordinating with the WHO, which is leading the global response. WHO Situation Reports have detailed updates.

2. Global Fund COVID-19 Response

The Global Fund is providing up to US$1 billion and operational flexibility to help countries fight COVID-19, shore up health systems and mitigate the impacts on lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs. Emergency funding is available through the US$500 million COVID-19 Response Mechanism and additional grant flexibilities of up to US$500 million (Español | Français). Latest updates: