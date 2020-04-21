The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report – 21 April 2020

1. Situation Overview

Global cases: 2,356,414 confirmed. Global deaths: 160,120 confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 213 (as of 21 April, WHO). WHO and Global Citizen hosted the “One World, Together At Home” concert in support of frontline health workers and the global COVID19 pandemic response. WHO has published a brief on the use of non-steroidal antiinflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in patients with COVID-19 and new guidance for refugees and migrants to be included in the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This week is European Immunization Week. An update on Emergency Medical Teams, the Global Health Cluster, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, and Risk Communications and Community Engagement is here. The Global Fund is coordinating with the WHO, which is leading the global response. WHO Situation Reports have detailed updates.

2. Global Fund COVID-19 Response

The Global Fund is providing up to US$1 billion and operational flexibility to help countries fight COVID-19, shore up health systems and mitigate the impacts on lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs. Emergency funding is available through the US$500 million COVID-19 Response Mechanism and additional grant flexibilities of up to US$500 million. Latest updates: