The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report - 20 May 2020

1. Situation Overview

Global cases: 4,761,559 confirmed. Global deaths: 317,529 confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 216 (as of 20 May, WHO). Delegates at the 73rd World Health Assembly adopted a resolution to bring the world together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO has published a new scientific brief on “Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and adolescents with COVID-19”. A UN policy brief on COVID-19 and mental health warns that substantial investment is needed to avert a mental health crisis. WHO Situation Reports have detailed updates.

2. Global Fund COVID-19 Response

The Global Fund is providing up to US$1 billion and operational flexibility to help countries fight COVID-19, shore up health systems and mitigate the impacts on lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs. Emergency funding is available through the US$500 million COVID-19 Response Mechanism and additional grant flexibilities of up to US$500 million (Español | Français). Application materials for the COVID-19 Response Mechanism are available here.

As part of the global response to COVID-19, the Global Fund is working with health leaders, partners and governments to ensure the global response to COVID-19 includes lessons learned from the fight against HIV, TB and malaria: protect human rights and address stigma and discrimination, particularly among key and vulnerable populations; fight gender barriers to health; engage communities in the response; and fairly allocate limited COVID-19 resources and new tools so that no one is left behind.

The Global Fund is a founding partner of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a global collaboration of organizations and governments working to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 technologies. As part of ACT-A, we are a co-convener of both the Diagnostics Partnership (with FIND) and the Health Systems Connector (with the World Bank), and we are a procurement and deployment partner in the Therapeutics Partnership. We also co-lead the WHO Diagnostics Consortium along with UNICEF to negotiate pricing and procure molecular diagnostic tests for COVID-19, and we have opened our innovative online sourcing portal, wambo.org, to all countries and organizations so they also can benefit from the Global Fund’s economies of scale for health products. See the COVID-19 Key Messages and Talking Points for more detail.