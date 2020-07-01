The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report #19 - 30 June 2020

1. Situation Overview

Global cases: 10,117,687 confirmed. Global deaths: 502,278 deaths confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 216 (as of 30 June, WHO). "Globally the pandemic is actually speeding up" the WHO Director-General said, as global COVID-19 death toll passed half a million on 30 June. He urged governments to implement the right policies (Test, Trace, Isolate and Quarantine) while unveiling the Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT)-Accelerator consolidated investment case which provides an overview of the ACT-Accelerator, a global initiative between multiple partners to ensure equitable access to life-saving tools for COVID-19. The consolidated ACT-Accelerator investment case calls for US$31.3 billion over the next 12 months. The ACTAccelerator consolidated investment case includes its new COVID-19 Therapeutics Investment Case, which complements the previously released Diagnostics Investment case. The European Commission and Global Citizen raised US$6.9 billion in pledges to tackle COVID-19 during the Global Citizen #GlobalGoalUnite For Our Future Summit 27 June, including US$5.4 Billion in loans and guarantees from the EIB. See the WHO Situation Reports for detailed updates. A new Global Fund COVID-19 report shows deaths from HIV, TB and malaria could almost double in 12 months unless urgent action is taken.