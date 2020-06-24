World
The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report #18 - 23 June 2020
Attachments
1. Situation Overview
Global cases: 8,936,337 confirmed. Global deaths: 468,308 confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 216 (as of 23 June, WHO). “It seems that almost every day we reach a new and grim record,” the WHO Director-General said, reporting the most new COVID-19 cases in a single day on 21 June. WHO welcomed initial clinical trial results showing a steroid can be lifesaving for critically ill COVID-19 patients, while the hydroxychloroquine arm of the Solidarity Trial seeking an effective COVID-19 treatment is being stopped. The Coronavirus Global Response hosted by the European Union, with €9.8 billion in pledges so far, culminates this week with a final summit on 27 June. The Global Citizen Global Goal: Unite for Our Future fundraising concert and summit premieres the same day. See the WHO Situation Reports for detailed updates.