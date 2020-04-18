The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report – 17 April 2020

1. Situation Overview

Global cases: 2,034,802 confirmed. Global deaths: 135,163 confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 213 (as of 17 April, WHO). The first UN solidarity flight departed Addis Ababa carrying vital COVID-19 medical supplies to African nations. A group of scientists, physicians, funders and manufacturers from around the world pledged to collaborate to help speed up the availability of a vaccine. WHO has updated its COVID-19 dashboard, offering better data visualization, and published the updated strategy for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. In India, WHO is deploying its national polio surveillance network and other field staff to help with the COVID-19 response. The Global Fund is coordinating with the WHO, which is leading the global response. WHO Situation Reports have detailed updates.

2. Global Fund COVID-19 Response

The Global Fund is providing up to US$1 billion and operational flexibility to help countries fight COVID-19, shore up health systems and mitigate the impacts on lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs. Emergency funding is available through the US$500 million COVID-19 Response Mechanism and additional grant flexibilities of up to US$500 million. Latest updates: