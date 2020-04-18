World
The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report – 17 April 2020
Attachments
1. Situation Overview
Global cases: 2,034,802 confirmed. Global deaths: 135,163 confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 213 (as of 17 April, WHO). The first UN solidarity flight departed Addis Ababa carrying vital COVID-19 medical supplies to African nations. A group of scientists, physicians, funders and manufacturers from around the world pledged to collaborate to help speed up the availability of a vaccine. WHO has updated its COVID-19 dashboard, offering better data visualization, and published the updated strategy for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. In India, WHO is deploying its national polio surveillance network and other field staff to help with the COVID-19 response. The Global Fund is coordinating with the WHO, which is leading the global response. WHO Situation Reports have detailed updates.
2. Global Fund COVID-19 Response
The Global Fund is providing up to US$1 billion and operational flexibility to help countries fight COVID-19, shore up health systems and mitigate the impacts on lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs. Emergency funding is available through the US$500 million COVID-19 Response Mechanism and additional grant flexibilities of up to US$500 million. Latest updates:
Funding has been approved for 61 countries and three regional grants (123 individual decisions) for a total of nearly US$85 million.
The full list of countries and funding approved is available here. Examples of how some countries are using the funding and map are available here.
Source of funds almost exclusively from savings from existing grants (96%), thus no negative impact on ongoing Global Fund-supported programs.
All requests follow WHO guidance on preparedness and early response.
Additional funding requests are in preparation.
Operational guidance on how to access funds from the new COVID-19 Response Mechanism is being shared directly with countries and is online here.