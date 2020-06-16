The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report #17 - 16 June 2020

1. Situation Overview

Global cases: 7,924,527 confirmed. Global deaths: 434,367 confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 216 (as of 16 June, WHO). The Coronavirus Global Response hosted by the European Union has received €9.8 billion in pledges, beyond the initial target of €7.5 billion, and will culminate in a final summit on 27 June. The WHO Director-General warned “the biggest threat now is complacency” in countries seeing positive signs. PAHO warned parts of the Americas need to prepare to combat the effects of winter and hurricanes on COVID-19 response. WHO issued new guidance on chest imaging and breastfeeding. See the WHO Situation Reports for detailed updates.