The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report - 15 May 2020

1. Situation Overview

Global cases: 4,258,666 confirmed. Global deaths: 294,190 confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 216 (as of 15 May, WHO). WHO and UNAIDS modelling estimates that if efforts are not made to mitigate and overcome interruptions in health services and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, deaths from HIV could increase by 40% over five years in subSaharan Africa. According to WHO’s 2020 World Health Statistics, the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening the recent advances in health and progress towards global sustainable development goals. WHO has published an interim guidance document on laboratory biosafety for testing of clinical specimens of patients that meet the case definition of COVID-19. New interim guidance has been released by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee on how to adapt COVID-19 prevention and response measures for use in low capacity and humanitarian settings. WHO Situation Reports have detailed updates.

2. Global Fund COVID-19 Response

The Global Fund is providing up to US$1 billion and operational flexibility to help countries fight COVID-19, shore up health systems and mitigate the impacts on lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs. Emergency funding is available through the US$500 million COVID-19 Response Mechanism and additional grant flexibilities of up to US$500 million (Español | Français). Application materials for the COVID-19 Response Mechanism are available here.

As part of the global response to COVID-19, the Global Fund is working with health leaders, partners and governments to ensure the global response to COVID-19 includes lessons learned from the fight against HIV, TB and malaria: protect human rights and address stigma and discrimination, particularly among key and vulnerable populations; fight gender barriers to health; engage communities in the response; and fairly allocate limited COVID-19 resources and new tools so that no one is left behind.

The Global Fund is a founding partner of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a global collaboration of organizations and governments working to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 technologies. As part of ACT-A, we are a co-convener of both the Diagnostics Partnership (with FIND) and the Health Systems Connector (with the World Bank), and we are a procurement and deployment partner in the Therapeutics Partnership. We also co-lead the WHO Diagnostics Consortium along with UNICEF to negotiate pricing and procure molecular diagnostic tests for COVID-19, and we have opened our innovative online sourcing portal, wambo.org, to all countries and organizations so they also can benefit from the Global Fund’s economies of scale for health products. See the COVID-19 Key Messages and Talking Points for more detail.

Latest updates: