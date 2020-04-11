World
The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report – 10 April 2020
Attachments
1. Situation Overview
Global cases: 1,439,516 confirmed. Global deaths: 85,711 confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 212 (as of 10 April, WHO). WHO published a guidance document on the rational use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in healthcare and home care settings and during the handling of cargo. WHO has listed the first two diagnostic tests for emergency use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Global Health Cluster, led by WHO, has been supporting 29 countries to implement the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19.The Global Fund is coordinating with the WHO, which is leading the global response. WHO Situation Reports have detailed updates.
2. Global Fund COVID-19 Response
On 9 April, the Global Fund Board approved a new COVID-19 Response Mechanism and operational flexibilities to support countries to respond to COVID-19 and mitigate the impact on programs to fight HIV, TB, malaria and systems for health. The COVID-19 Response Mechanism authorizes funding of US$500 million and comes in addition to up to US$500 million in grant flexibilities that were previously announced by the Global Fund on 4 March. This effectively brings total Global Fund support available to up to US$1 billion. Latest updates:
Board Decision 9 April: Additional Support for Country Responses to COVID-19. Download the full Board decision here.
Board Decision 9 April: Operational Flexibilities to Ensure Continued Operations during COVID-19. Download the full Board decision here.
Funding has been approved for 54 countries and two regional grants (99 individual decisions) for a total of nearly US$70 million. The 54 countries include (new countries are in bold): Afghanistan, Albania, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, El Salvador, Eritrea, Georgia, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritania, Moldova, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Philippines, Romania, Rwanda, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Tunisia, Uganda, Ukraine, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The two regional grants are: ALCO HIV/AIDS prevention project targeting key and vulnerable population along the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor; and Middle East Response - Ensuring continuity of treatment and essential services for people affected by HIV, TB and malaria in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.
Most countries have requested less than the 5% permitted. All requests follow WHO guidance on preparedness and early response. Almost all funds approved to date have come from savings from existing grants.
The number of requests, and the dollar amount of each request, have increased greatly since March. The amount approved in the first nine days in April is almost equal to the total approvals from all of March. Requests are now coming in from all regions.