The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report – 10 April 2020

1. Situation Overview

Global cases: 1,439,516 confirmed. Global deaths: 85,711 confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 212 (as of 10 April, WHO). WHO published a guidance document on the rational use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in healthcare and home care settings and during the handling of cargo. WHO has listed the first two diagnostic tests for emergency use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Global Health Cluster, led by WHO, has been supporting 29 countries to implement the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19.The Global Fund is coordinating with the WHO, which is leading the global response. WHO Situation Reports have detailed updates.

2. Global Fund COVID-19 Response

On 9 April, the Global Fund Board approved a new COVID-19 Response Mechanism and operational flexibilities to support countries to respond to COVID-19 and mitigate the impact on programs to fight HIV, TB, malaria and systems for health. The COVID-19 Response Mechanism authorizes funding of US$500 million and comes in addition to up to US$500 million in grant flexibilities that were previously announced by the Global Fund on 4 March. This effectively brings total Global Fund support available to up to US$1 billion. Latest updates: