The Global Fund COVID-19 Situation Report - 1 May 2020

1. Situation Overview

Global cases: 3,145,407 confirmed. Global deaths: 221,823 confirmed. Countries, areas or territories with cases: 214 (as of 1 May, WHO). WHO has published technical guidance titled ‘Strengthening Preparedness for COVID-19 in Cities and Urban Settings’. The WHO Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) has rapidly built an analysis capability to identify misleading sources, posts and narratives. WHO has published the ‘R&D Blueprint: COVID-19 Experimental Treatments’, which lists drug and non-drug experimental treatments for COVID-19. WHO has called on countries to ensure that usual immunization is maintained wherever possible and surveillance for vaccine-preventable diseases is not disrupted during the ongoing pandemic.

The Global Fund is coordinating with the WHO, which is leading the global response. WHO Situation Reports have detailed updates.

2. Global Fund COVID-19 Response

The Global Fund is providing up to US$1 billion and operational flexibility to help countries fight COVID-19, shore up health systems and mitigate the impacts on lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs. Emergency funding is available through the US$500 million COVID-19 Response Mechanism and additional grant flexibilities of up to US$500 million (Español | Français). Latest updates:

• Funding has been approved for 72 countries and five regional grants (171 individual decisions) for a total of nearly US$108 million. The full list of countries and funding approved is available here. All requests follow WHO guidance on preparedness and early response. Additional funding requests are in preparation.

• More than half of all countries implementing Global Fund grants are now using the COVID19 grant flexibilities.

• Source of funds almost exclusively from savings from existing grants (97%), thus no negative impact on ongoing Global Fund-supported programs.

3. Business Contingency Planning for Existing Global Fund Grants

Business Contingency Planning focuses on protecting the Global Fund’s ability to deliver its core mission, prioritizing the continued delivery of impact from the current grant cycle and the development of funding requests and grants to deliver maximum impact in the 2020-2022 allocation period.

3.1 2020-2022 Allocations

o To provide additional flexibility for applicants to submit funding requests as soon as they are ready, the Global Fund has updated the funding request submission dates for 2020.

3.2 Operational Guidance for Countries

o The Global Fund is adapting processes for current grants and will share guidance notes as they are developed. Please visit our website for updates. o Application materials for the COVID-19 Response Mechanism are available here.