Global Fund: COVID-19 Response: Adaptations, Guidelines and Flexibilities for Countries

The Global Fund is making funding and flexibilities available to support countries as they – while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic – continue to deliver impact through existing Global Fund grants, develop quality new grants for the 2020-2022 allocation period and strengthen health systems.

The adapted guidelines and flexibilities affect existing grants, funding requests, funding decisions and disbursements, procurement, Country Coordinating Mechanisms and more. See our Grant Flexibilities page for a regularly updated list.

In addition, a detailed questions and answers document on Global Fund processes during the COVID-19 pandemic has been published and will be regularly updated:

Question and Answers: Supporting Countries and Grants during the COVID-19 Pandemic

