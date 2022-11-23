Global Fund Board Hails Record-Breaking Seventh Replenishment Final Outcome of US$15.7 Billion

The Board approved the largest-ever investments to boost the fight against HIV, TB and malaria and strengthen health systems.

18 November 2022

GENEVA – The Board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria welcomed the Seventh Replenishment outcome of US$15.7 billion during a 3-day meeting this week in Geneva. This comes two months after a successful pledging conference in New York that secured pledges of over US$14.3 billion, and days after obtaining additional pledges from donors including India, Italy, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

"The Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment totaling US$15.7 billion is a remarkable achievement, especially in the context of a tough global economic environment. It is testimony to the work of the Global Fund and the urgency to continue the fight against the three pandemics,” said Dr. Donald Kaberuka, Chair of the Global Fund Board. “I offer my thanks to all those who have contributed to the Global Fund, including both public and private donors. I am particularly struck by the record number of implementer governments – at least 20 – that have stepped up to become donors as well. The fight to save lives, defeat pandemics and build a healthier, more equitable and more inclusive world, is a winnable one.”

Thanks to the Replenishment outcome, the Board approved ambitious investments totaling US$13.7 billion, including US$518 million for catalytic investments and US$13.2 billion in country allocations – to more than 120 countries over the next three-year period to support countries to fight HIV, TB and malaria and strengthen their systems for health. Countries will be informed how much Global Fund-supported grant funding they will each receive for the next cycle in December 2022.

As the Global Fund begins implementation of the new Strategy, the Board approved a new monitoring and evaluation framework to measure the impact of the investments and ensure performance is rigorously tracked and reported over the next Strategy period.

To deliver on the ambitions of the new Strategy, the Board reiterated its commitment to do more to advance gender equality, promote and protect human rights and strengthen the leadership of communities affected by HIV, TB, and malaria in the fight against these diseases.

"The attention to gender is a critical and cross-cutting component of the Strategy,” said Roslyn Morauta, Vice-Chair of the Board. “We need to step up efforts in addressing gender-related barriers in access to health services and to ensure that gender considerations inform all programming. We recognize the need for stronger gender expertise and representation at country level, as well as more nuanced, localized data, including gender disaggregated data, as a driver of progress.”

“Communities, including communities of women and girls, are agents of change and leaders that play a central role in strengthening responses to HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. They reach, educate and link people, including those who are neglected, marginalized or criminalized,” added Javier Hourcade Bellocq, Board Member of the Communities Delegation. “We must bring the new Strategy to life, saving more lives, and putting people and communities at the center of the response.”

Praising the vital role played by the partnership in supporting low- and middle-income countries’ responses to COVID-19, the Board also approved the extension of the COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM) until end 2025 to allow countries to invest the remaining funds in line with their evolving priorities as they continue responding to COVID-19, mitigating the pandemic’s impact on the three diseases, and strengthening systems for health and pandemic preparedness. Since the establishment of the mechanism in April 2020, nearly US$5 billion has been raised to support the Global Fund's fight against COVID-19, and US$4.4 billion has already been awarded to support 125 countries and regional programs responding to the pandemic.

Recognizing the Global Fund’s central role in fighting pandemics, the Board also discussed how the Global Fund can best continue to contribute to the global pandemic preparedness agenda in coordination with the World Health Organization, the World Bank and other partners.

Focusing on the Global Fund partnership’s distinctive strengths in shaping global health product markets and the imperative to accelerate equitable access to innovative medical products, including by stimulating the development of local manufacturing, the Board discussed the Global Fund’s market shaping approach developed in partnership with Unitaid and other partners, and agreed to continue making the Global Fund’s online procurement platform wambo.org available for non-Global Fund-financed orders by governments and development organizations on a variety of products.

“The world is being struck by a combination of crises, including conflict, the accelerating impact of climate change, and food and energy price hikes. All such crises fuel infectious disease threats,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “Most conflicts kill more people through infectious disease than by bullets and bombs. Extreme weather events lead to upsurges in diseases like malaria. People who are hungry or cold succumb more quickly to deadly diseases. For the poorest and most vulnerable communities in the world, the Global Fund is literally a life-saver, a partnership to protect those most at risk and build healthier, more inclusive communities.”