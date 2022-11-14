Global Fund Applauds UK Pledge to Seventh Replenishment

GENEVA – The Global Fund warmly welcomes the decision by the United Kingdom to renew its strong commitment to help end AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria and strengthen health and community systems around the world.

Minister for Development Andrew Mitchell announced a pledge of GBP 1 billion to the Global Fund for the coming three-year period.

“We are incredibly grateful to the United Kingdom for this renewed commitment to accelerate progress toward ending HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, and strengthening health and community systems everywhere,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “Over the past 20 years, British taxpayer support has helped save 50 million lives. The UK’s new GBP 1 billion pledge is instrumental to helping us save millions more lives, get back on track following the reversals from COVID-19, and strengthen global health security.”

The new pledge comes on top of the record-breaking US$14.25 billion raised by the Global Fund last September in New York at its Seventh Replenishment Conference to fund its next three-year cycle of grants. The Global Fund’s Board Meeting on 15-17 November 2022 will approve the total funding available for the 2023-2025 grant allocation period.

Minister Mitchell said: “The UK and others founded the Global Fund because we refused to accept the loss of millions of lives every year to preventable and treatable diseases”.

“Countries with better health systems and healthier people are more likely to be stable and prosperous and this Fund gives hope and opportunity to millions who would otherwise suffer. Malaria kills a child nearly every minute of every day. These are wholly preventable deaths, and the UK is dedicated to preventing them.”

The United Kingdom is a founding member and long-time partner of the Global Fund. The country is the third largest public donor to the Global Fund, with a total contribution of GBP 4.43 billion to date. In February 2022, the United Kingdom contributed an additional GBP 60 million to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response Mechanism to support low- and middle-income countries access diagnostic tests and treatments, including medical oxygen, to fight COVID-19 and mitigate the knock-on impact of the pandemic on programs to fight HIV, TB and malaria.