Global Fund Applauds UK Contribution to the COVID-19 Response Mechanism

GENEVA – The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria applauds the decision by the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office to contribute GBP 60 million to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response Mechanism.

This new funding will help low- and middle-income countries access diagnostic tests and treatments, including medical oxygen, to fight COVID-19 and mitigate the knock-on impact of the pandemic on programs to fight HIV, TB and malaria.

The contribution, which is part of the United Kingdom’s broader commitment to support vulnerable countries in the fight against COVID-19, comes from an earlier announcement made in 2021 by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to commit GBP 105 million in emergency aid to support countries to fight COVID-19 variants, including omicron.

“We have seen the devastating impact of the pandemic on our friends around the world as well as here in the UK,” said Amanda Milling, UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Minister responsible for global health. “This is why the UK is providing GPB 60 million in funding for the Global Fund to help tackle the spread of new variants and save lives in vulnerable countries. No one is safe until everyone is safe.”

A founding member and long-time partner, the United Kingdom is the third-largest donor to the Global Fund.

“The United Kingdom’s unfailing support over the last 20 years has greatly contributed to strengthening systems for health across the world, promoting human rights and challenging gender related barriers,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “As we fight COVID-19, we are extremely grateful for the UK’s commitment to support the global response to the pandemic and help us protect hard-won gains against HIV, TB and malaria.”

As of January 2022, the Global Fund has approved a total of US$4.1 billion to more than 100 countries to adapt lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs, provide critical tests, treatments and medical supplies, protect front-line health workers and urgently reinforce fragile systems for health.

The Global Fund will hold its Seventh Replenishment conference in the United States in the second half of 2022. The conference will convene leaders from governments, civil society, the private sector and communities affected by the three most devastating infectious diseases.