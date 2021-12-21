Global Fund Applauds Luxembourg’s Contribution to the COVID-19 Response Mechanism

GENEVA – The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria applauds the decision by Luxembourg to contribute €2 million to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response Mechanism.

The new funding will help strengthen formal and community systems for health in low- and middle-income countries, protect front-line health workers with training and personal protective equipment (PPE) and mitigate the knock-on impact of COVID-19 on programs to fight HIV, TB and malaria.

The contribution is part of Luxembourg’s commitment to the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator – a groundbreaking collaboration of global partners to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, PPE and vaccines.

Franz Fayot, Luxembourg’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs, underlined the importance of supporting countries in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on programs fighting HIV, malaria and tuberculosis: “Many countries were severely hit by the pandemic and need support in bolstering resilient health and community systems against COVID-19. It is important to support our partner, the Global Fund, in this endeavor.”

A key supporter of the Global Fund since its inception, Luxembourg is one of the Global Fund’s largest donors per capita, and the country has steadily increased its pledge each Replenishment cycle.

“Luxembourg’s unfailing support to the Global Fund over the last 20 years has greatly contributed to strengthen systems for health across the world, promote human rights, challenge gender related barriers, and progress towards universal health coverage,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “As we fight COVID-19, we are extremely grateful for Luxembourg’s commitment to support the global response to the pandemic, and help us protect hard-won gains against HIV, TB and malaria.”

The third most generous donor from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, Luxembourg has dedicated 1% of GNI each year to official development assistance since 2009, and access to health and to social services is a major pillar of Luxembourg’s Development Cooperation Strategy.

As of December 2021, the Global Fund has approved a total of US$4.1 billion to more than 100 countries to adapt lifesaving HIV, TB and malaria programs, provide critical tests, treatments and medical supplies, protect front-line health workers and urgently reinforce fragile systems for health.

The Global Fund will hold its Seventh Replenishment Conference in the United States in the second half of 2022. The conference will convene leaders from governments, civil society, the private sector and communities affected by the three most devastating infectious diseases.