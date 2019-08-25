Global Fund Applauds Germany’s Major Pledge Increase

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - The Global Fund praised Germany today for demonstrating outstanding leadership in global health with a strong commitment to help end the epidemics of AIDS, TB and malaria and build stronger and more sustainable health systems around the world.

During the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a pledge of €1 billion for the upcoming three-year period, representing a 17.6% increase.

“By pledging €1 billion, Germany is truly demonstrating its commitment to stepping up the fight against HIV, TB and malaria and to accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goal of health and well-being for all,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “We thank Chancellor Merkel for her steadfast leadership in global health. With such extraordinary support we can save millions of lives, get back on track toward ending the epidemics and help build the resilient and sustainable systems of health essential for the delivery of universal health coverage.”

Germany has been a strong supporter of the Global Fund partnership since its inception in 2002 and is its fourth-largest donor. Germany’s investments have helped the Global Fund partnership save more than 27 million lives and reduce deaths from AIDS, TB and malaria by one-third. Through this support, the Global Fund has also become the largest multilateral investor in health systems investing US$1 billion a year to build more resilient and sustainable systems for health.

As a leading voice in global health and development, Germany has advocated the need for international cooperation around global health security, health systems strengthening and antimicrobial resistance. It strongly endorses the need to reduce inequalities in accessing health care, overcoming human rights and gender barriers. For Germany, as well as for the Global Fund, civil society and communities are key partners in this endeavor.

By improving access to diagnostics and lifesaving treatments, tailoring services to the needs of key populations and groups in vulnerable situations such as adolescent girls and young women, catalyzing more domestic financing and innovation the Global Fund and its partners are accelerating progress towards SDG 3 and universal health coverage. The Global Fund is a partner in the “Global Action Plan for Healthy Lives and Well-being for All,” coordinated by WHO in response to a call from Germany, Ghana and Norway for more effective collaboration and coordination to achieve the health-related SDGs. The organization also works with the German BACKUP Health program to increase grant efficiency and effectiveness, with a particular focus on strengthening systems for health.

France will host the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment pledging conference in Lyon 9-10 October 2019. The Conference is aimed at further mobilizing efforts to end the epidemics of three of the world's most devastating diseases by 2030, in line with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. The Global Fund seeks to raise at least US$14 billion for the next three years to help save 16 million lives, cut the mortality rate from HIV, TB and malaria in half, and build stronger health systems by 2023.

