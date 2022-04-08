A Global Food Import Financing Facility (FIFF): Responding to soaring food import costs and addressing the needs of the most exposed

Setting the scene

Prices of foodstuffs began to rise sharply almost two years ago, culminating in the benchmark FAO Food Price Index making a giant leap up and reaching an all-time high in March 2022. The main factors behind the upward trajectory in food prices include robust demand supported by the swift and strong recovery from COVID-19 related economic contractions. In parallel with growing demand, higher prices for fertilizer and fuel have added to the cost of producing food and added to higher prices. Higher costs have been manifested on international markets through logistical hurdles, higher transportation costs and disruptions of supply chains. Together, supply constraints and robust demand catapulted food prices to unprecedented heights in March 2022.

The conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation has only exacerbated matters in recent weeks. Both countries are major producers and exporters of wheat as well as several other commodities, casting doubt on whether international markets will be supplied with enough food to meet the import needs of a global population fast reaching 8 billion. The Russian Federation is also the world’s leading exporter of fertilisers, especially nitrogen, which the country derives from its vast natural gas reserves.

The 2008 food crisis, which caught the world off-guard owing to a confluence of factors that shocked demand and supply fundamentals in global food markets, sending food prices to record highs. Today, policy makers are aware that the world is facing a potentially similar situation, albeit with different drivers of crisis.

Particularly at risk are poor, economically vulnerable countries with large food import needs. It is therefore proposed to equip these countries with a Food Import Financing Facility (FIFF) that helps ease their immediate food import financing costs. By tapping into the FIFF, vulnerable countries could mitigate longlasting impacts on their agrifood systems and reduce future needs for emergency assistance.

**Who and how much? **

As a first step, a technical background paper was prepared defining eligibility criteria for countries that are in prospective need of the FIFF. The background paper also assesses the overall costs of the facility under different eligibility assumptions. These first estimates suggest a funding volume of about USD 25 billion to ease food security in those countries most likely to be exposed. Eligible are food importing countries in low-income and lower-middle income groups of the World Bank income classification. It is further proposed to extend eligibility to food net-importing IDA (International Development Association) countries outside these two income groups.

The USD25 billion represents the maximum envisaged funding volume. To cover the most immediate needs, offering financing for just 25 percent of the current import costs, a funding volume of USD6.3 billion would be required.

These amounts, even if provided on a full grant basis, represent just a fraction of the funding available from other sources. For instance, the August 2021 allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) of IMF reached a volume of SDR 456.5 billion, equivalent to about USD650 billion. The 25 percent compensation option (table 1) of the FIFF, with a volume of USD6.3 billion, would merely amount to one percent of this most recent SDR allocation