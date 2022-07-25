Global food crisis: Update on the world’s unprecedented needs 2022

People facing acute food insecurity in 2022 in 82 countries 345M

People facing Emergency (Phase 4* or above) in 2022 in 45 countries 50M

People facing Catastrophe (Phase 5*) in 2022 882K

People WFP is aiming to support 152M

Total WFP funding needs for 2022 US$22.2BN

WFP CALLS TO ACTION

1 Address the current humanitarian needs to meet WFP’s funding requirement of US$22.2 billion through cash or in-kind donations to allow the organization to feed its current target of 151.6 million people in need. WFP is very grateful for contributions so far but needs more to scale up its response to reach growing needs until the end of the year.

2 Support and join global and regional initiatives to coordinate the international response to this unprecedented crisis including, but not limited to, the Global Alliance for Food Security (GAFS), the complementary Food & Agriculture Resilience Mission (FARM), the Global Network Against Food Crises, the Fighting Food Crises along the Humanitarian-Development-Peace (HDP) Nexus Coalition, the School Meals Coalition and the International Financial Institution (IFI) Action Plan to Address Food Insecurity.

3 Ensure trade is open for food, fuel, pesticides and fertilizers to avoid export restrictions and import subsidies and exempt humanitarian assistance from restrictive trade policies.

4 Invest in strategic development solutions that help build resilient communities and foster climate action, social protection and sustainable food systems to allow humanitarian and development organizations to change lives in the long term and plan for scale as needs increase.

5 Commit to political solutions to secure stability and peace, prevent hunger as a weapon of war and ensure humanitarian access to affected populations including the immediate reopening of Black Sea ports.