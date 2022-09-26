Global facility for disaster reduction and recovery: Progress Report (1)

World

This document presents the Global facility for disaster reduction and recovery (GFDRR) initiative, which aims to help meet the global demand for increased investment in disaster prevention and mitigation. Launched in September 2006, GFDRR is designed to facilitate a coordinated approach among donors and partners in implementing the Hyogo Framework for Action through mainstreaming disaster risk reduction in poverty reduction strategies targeting those countries identified as natural disaster hotspots.

