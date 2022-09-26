Global facility for disaster reduction and recovery: A partnership for mainstreaming disaster mitigation in poverty reduction strategies

The purpose of this brochure is to elicit partner’s feedback and support to the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), a new initiative of the World Bank in support of implementation of the Hyogo Framework for Action (HFA) in low and middle-income countries at high disaster risks. This Facility has been approved by the World Bank’s Board for financial assistance from the Development Grants Facility (DGF) in FY 07. This paper will be regularly updated based on feedback and suggestions from the World Bank’s partners and clients to enhance the impact of the Facility’s interventions in low and middle-income countries prone to disaster risks.