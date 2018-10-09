Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 9 October 2018

Afghanistan

More than 28,000 people fled conflict in Badghis, Ghazni, Paktika, Kunar, Kabul, Kapsia and Takhar provinces between 1 and 7 October.

Taliban-led attacks were reported in Wardak, Jowzjan and Ghazni provinces, leading to casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Military operations have intensified in the lead-up to the parliamentary elections on 20 October and violence continues to disrupt civilian life and humanitarian access in the conflict and drought affected country.

Read more about Afghanistan

DRC

Following a decree issued in the beginning of October by the Angola government, an estimated 50,000 Congolese were forced to return to Kasai region. Shelter needs have been reported, with some people sleeping out in the open or in churches.

The returnees are also at risk of facing protection issues as intercommunal tensions are still high, and clashes between militias and government forces regularly occur in Kasai region.

Read more about DRC

Nigeria

Cholera cases are continuously increasing in northeast Nigeria. In Borno state there are reports of 4,174 cases and 67 associated deaths (CFR 1.6%), and in Yobe state there were 1,425 cases and 61 associated deaths (CFR 4.3) between 1 January and 6 October.

Poor road conditions in Yobe limit accessibility to affected areas, possibly constraining quick detection and response. Cases may spread rapidly in areas with lack of access to safe water and poor hygiene conditions.

Read more about Nigeria