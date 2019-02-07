Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 7 February 2019

Weekly picks

Burkina Faso

Four Red Cross staff disappeared on 2 February while driving in Soum province, Sahel region.

Growing insecurity and a rising number of attacks against aid workers, schools and civilians, are impacting the operating environment and increasingly constraining humanitarian access.

The Red Cross suspended its activities for two weeks in Soum province where more than 61,500 people remain displaced by violence.

Nepal

Nepal has decided to resume talks with Bhutan for the repatriation of the remaining 6,500 Bhutanese refugees in the country.

WFP suspended food distribution in December, UNHCR also declared the third country resettlement program concluded.

Humanitarian conditions in the two refugee camps in Jhapa are likely to deteriorate in case of a delayed agreement.

Bhutan is not in favour of repatriation claiming that refugee screening for admittance to the camps in the 1990 were not reliable.

South Sudan

A severe water shortage is affecting Duk Pagak county, Jonglei state since the end of January, after two of the four boreholes available broke down.

Villagers are walking long distance to find water; health conditions are likely to worsen since the locals are drinking contaminated water.

Over 120,000 people live in the county; however, it is unclear how many are affected by the water shortage. The local commissioner has appealed to humanitarian agencies to intervene.

